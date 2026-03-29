Bihar Board 10th Topper List 2026: Check district-wise toppers, prize money

Patna: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Bihar Board 10th result 2026 on March 29. The Bihar Board Matric results 2026 link was released by state education minister Sunil Kumar.
Students can check their Bihar Board 10th results 2026 on the official website at results.biharboardonline.com, matricbiharboard.com. The roll number and roll code are the valid login credentials to access Bihar Board 10th results 2026.
Bihar Board 10th topper 2026
The BSEB has also released Bihar Board Class 10th toppers list 2026 along with results. The BSEB 10th toppers list will have details of students who have secured the top 10 ranks that include name, school, roll number and pass percentage.
This year, two girls jointly secure the first rank. Pushpanjali Kumari of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui and Parveen from Uch Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Vaishali stand tall at the first place. Both girl students scored 492 marks, securing 98.4 per cent.
Bihar Board 10th toppers list 2026
Bihar Board 10th toppers cash prize
The BSEB has increased the prize money for the Bihar Board top 10 rank holders in the Matric examination. Students who secure the first rank will receive Rs 2 lakh each. Those who secure the second and third ranks will be awarded Rs 1.5 lakh each and Rs 1 lakh each, respectively. Students placed between ranks 4 and 10 will receive Rs 20,000 each. The exam authority will also award laptops, certificates, and medals to toppers.
Last year, a total of 123 students featured in the top 10 merit list of the Bihar Board Class 10 exams.
Bihar Board 10th results 2026 highlights
Bihar Board 10th toppers list 2025
1st Rank: Sakshi Kumari-489-97.80 percent
1st Rank: Anshu Kumari-489- 97.80 percent
1st Rank: Ranjan Verma-489- 97.80 percent
2nd Rank: Puneet Kumar Singh-488- 97.60 percent
2nd Rank: Sachin Kumar Ram-488- 97.60 percent
2nd Rank: Priyanshu Raj-488- 97.60 percent
3rd Rank: Mohit Kumar-487- 97.40 percent
3rd Rank: Suraj Kumar Pandey-487- 97.40 percent
3rd Rank: Khushi Kumari-487- 97.40 percent
3rd Rank: Priyanshu Ranjan-487 -97.40 percent
3rd Rank: Rohit Kumar-487- 97.40 percent