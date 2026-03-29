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Bihar Board 10th Topper List 2026: Check district-wise toppers, prize money

The BSEB has released Bihar Board 10th toppers list 2026 along with results. A cash prize of Rs 2 lakh will be given to the student who secures first rank in Bihar board exams 2026.
Bihar Board 10th Topper List 2026: Check district-wise toppers, prize money
Bihar Board 10th Topper List 2026: Check district-wise toppers, prize money (Pic: EdexLive Desk)
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Patna: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Bihar Board 10th result 2026 on March 29. The Bihar Board Matric results 2026 link was released by state education minister Sunil Kumar.

Students can check their Bihar Board 10th results 2026 on the official website at results.biharboardonline.com, matricbiharboard.com. The roll number and roll code are the valid login credentials to access Bihar Board 10th results 2026.

Bihar Board 10th topper 2026

The BSEB has also released Bihar Board Class 10th toppers list 2026 along with results. The BSEB 10th toppers list will have details of students who have secured the top 10 ranks that include name, school, roll number and pass percentage.

This year, two girls jointly secure the first rank. Pushpanjali Kumari of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui and Parveen from Uch Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Vaishali stand tall at the first place. Both girl students scored 492 marks, securing 98.4 per cent.

Bihar Board 10th toppers list 2026

Bihar Board 10th toppers cash prize

The BSEB has increased the prize money for the Bihar Board top 10 rank holders in the Matric examination. Students who secure the first rank will receive Rs 2 lakh each. Those who secure the second and third ranks will be awarded Rs 1.5 lakh each and Rs 1 lakh each, respectively. Students placed between ranks 4 and 10 will receive Rs 20,000 each. The exam authority will also award laptops, certificates, and medals to toppers.

Last year, a total of 123 students featured in the top 10 merit list of the Bihar Board Class 10 exams.

Bihar Board 10th results 2026 highlights

Bihar Board 10th toppers list 2025

  • 1st Rank: Sakshi Kumari-489-97.80 percent

  • 1st Rank: Anshu Kumari-489- 97.80 percent

  • 1st Rank: Ranjan Verma-489- 97.80 percent

  • 2nd Rank: Puneet Kumar Singh-488- 97.60 percent

  • 2nd Rank: Sachin Kumar Ram-488- 97.60 percent

  • 2nd Rank: Priyanshu Raj-488- 97.60 percent

  • 3rd Rank: Mohit Kumar-487- 97.40 percent

  • 3rd Rank: Suraj Kumar Pandey-487- 97.40 percent

  • 3rd Rank: Khushi Kumari-487- 97.40 percent

  • 3rd Rank: Priyanshu Ranjan-487 -97.40 percent

  • 3rd Rank: Rohit Kumar-487- 97.40 percent

Bihar Board results
Bihar Board 10th results 2026

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