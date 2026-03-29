Bihar Board 10th Topper List 2026: Check district-wise toppers, prize money

Patna: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the Bihar Board 10th result 2026 on March 29. The Bihar Board Matric results 2026 link was released by state education minister Sunil Kumar.

Students can check their Bihar Board 10th results 2026 on the official website at results.biharboardonline.com, matricbiharboard.com. The roll number and roll code are the valid login credentials to access Bihar Board 10th results 2026.

Bihar Board 10th topper 2026

The BSEB has also released Bihar Board Class 10th toppers list 2026 along with results. The BSEB 10th toppers list will have details of students who have secured the top 10 ranks that include name, school, roll number and pass percentage.

This year, two girls jointly secure the first rank. Pushpanjali Kumari of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya, Jamui and Parveen from Uch Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Vaishali stand tall at the first place. Both girl students scored 492 marks, securing 98.4 per cent.

Bihar Board 10th toppers list 2026