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Bihar Board 10th Results 2026 Marksheet: How to download at Digilocker?

Students can download Bihar Board 10th marksheet 2026 pdf with valid login credentials on the official portals at results.biharboardonline.com, matricbiharboard.com. Know how to download at DigiLocker.
BSEB 10th results marksheet: How to download from DigiLocker
BSEB 10th results marksheet: How to download from DigiLocker(Img: EdexLive Desk)
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Patna: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Bihar Board 10th results 2026 on March 29. Bihar state education minister Sunil Kumar has released the BSEB 10th results 2026 at 1:15 pm.

Students can access the Bihar Board 10th results 2026 using their roll number and roll code at result.biharboardonline.org or matricbiharboard.com. The BSEB will also release Bihar Board 10th marksheet 2026 along with results. Lets discuss the steps and links to access BSEB 10th results via DigiLocker.

Bihar Board 10th results 2026 highlights

Bihar Board 10th Marksheet 2026

The BSEB releases Bihar Board 10th marksheet 2026 along with results. This is an important document for students to check the marks, pass percentage and personal details. One should note that Bihar Board 10th marksheet pdf available on the website or other platform is provisional. The original marksheet will be distributed to students through respective schools.

How to download Bihar Board 10th marksheet through DigiLocker?

Students can download BSEB 10th marksheet 2026 at DigiLocker platform. Here are the steps.

Step 1: Go to the DigiLocker website at digilocker.gov.in

Step 2: Login using their registered mobile number or credentials

Step 3: Go to the “Education” section

Step 4: Select the “Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)”

Step 5: Click on the link “Matric Marksheet”

Step 6: Fill in the details such as roll number/year

Step 7: Download BSEB 10th marksheet 2026 pdf

Step 8: Take a printout of Bihar Board 10th marksheet 2026 for furure need

Bihar Board results
Bihar Board 10th results 2026

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