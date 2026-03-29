Bihar Board 10th Results 2026 Marksheet: How to download at Digilocker?

Patna: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Bihar Board 10th results 2026 on March 29. Bihar state education minister Sunil Kumar has released the BSEB 10th results 2026 at 1:15 pm.
Students can access the Bihar Board 10th results 2026 using their roll number and roll code at result.biharboardonline.org or matricbiharboard.com. The BSEB will also release Bihar Board 10th marksheet 2026 along with results. Lets discuss the steps and links to access BSEB 10th results via DigiLocker.
Bihar Board 10th results 2026 highlights
Bihar Board 10th Marksheet 2026
The BSEB releases Bihar Board 10th marksheet 2026 along with results. This is an important document for students to check the marks, pass percentage and personal details. One should note that Bihar Board 10th marksheet pdf available on the website or other platform is provisional. The original marksheet will be distributed to students through respective schools.
How to download Bihar Board 10th marksheet through DigiLocker?
Students can download BSEB 10th marksheet 2026 at DigiLocker platform. Here are the steps.
Step 1: Go to the DigiLocker website at digilocker.gov.in
Step 2: Login using their registered mobile number or credentials
Step 3: Go to the “Education” section
Step 4: Select the “Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)”
Step 5: Click on the link “Matric Marksheet”
Step 6: Fill in the details such as roll number/year
Step 7: Download BSEB 10th marksheet 2026 pdf
Step 8: Take a printout of Bihar Board 10th marksheet 2026 for furure need