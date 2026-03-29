Bihar Board 10th Results 2026 Marksheet: How to download at Digilocker?

Bihar Board 10th Marksheet 2026

The BSEB releases Bihar Board 10th marksheet 2026 along with results. This is an important document for students to check the marks, pass percentage and personal details. One should note that Bihar Board 10th marksheet pdf available on the website or other platform is provisional. The original marksheet will be distributed to students through respective schools.

How to download Bihar Board 10th marksheet through DigiLocker?

Students can download BSEB 10th marksheet 2026 at DigiLocker platform. Here are the steps.

Step 1: Go to the DigiLocker website at digilocker.gov.in

Step 2: Login using their registered mobile number or credentials

Step 3: Go to the “Education” section

Step 4: Select the “Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)”

Step 5: Click on the link “Matric Marksheet”

Step 6: Fill in the details such as roll number/year

Step 7: Download BSEB 10th marksheet 2026 pdf

Step 8: Take a printout of Bihar Board 10th marksheet 2026 for furure need