Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 Name-wise: Know how to check results online

Patna: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will soon declare the Bihar Board 10th results 2026 today, March 29 at 1:15 PM. Once released, students can access the Bihar Board 10th result 2026 on the official websites at results.biharboardonline.com, matricbiharboard.com.
Candidates must keep use the roll number and roll code to check Bihar Board Matric result 2026 on the official platforms. The search trends are high for Bihar Board 10th results 2026 name-wise. Is this allowed by the BSEB? Let's explore the key details regarding the Bihar Board 10th results by name and father name.
Bihar Board 10th result 2026 highlights
Bihar Board 10th results 2026 name-wise
The BSEB has mentioned about the Bihar 10th results 2026 on its official X handle. It has said that BSEB 10th results 2026 will be released on the official websites and the same can be accessed by roll number and roll code. It has not specified whether Bihar Board Matric results 2026 name-wise will be available or not.
Many private webistes take the data and display BSEB 10th results by name. However, students should note that this is not authentic. If still you are curious to check Bihar 10th results by name, the below steps will help
How to check BSEB 10th results by name, father name?
Step 1: Visit the respective website
Step 2: Go to the BSEB 10th results 2026 page
Step 3: Select the Bihar Board 10th results 2026 by name
Step 4: Fill in the login credentials such as full name and father name
Step 5: Submit the details
Step 6: The BSEB 10th results 2026 by name will be available