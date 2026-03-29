Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 Name-wise: Know how to check results online

Bihar Board 10th results 2026 name-wise

The BSEB has mentioned about the Bihar 10th results 2026 on its official X handle. It has said that BSEB 10th results 2026 will be released on the official websites and the same can be accessed by roll number and roll code. It has not specified whether Bihar Board Matric results 2026 name-wise will be available or not.

Many private webistes take the data and display BSEB 10th results by name. However, students should note that this is not authentic. If still you are curious to check Bihar 10th results by name, the below steps will help

How to check BSEB 10th results by name, father name?

Step 1: Visit the respective website

Step 2: Go to the BSEB 10th results 2026 page

Step 3: Select the Bihar Board 10th results 2026 by name

Step 4: Fill in the login credentials such as full name and father name

Step 5: Submit the details

Step 6: The BSEB 10th results 2026 by name will be available