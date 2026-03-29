Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 Roll Number, Roll Code: How to check school-wise online

Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 Roll Number: How to check online

The BSEB has allowed to access Bihar 10th results 2026 only through the roll number and roll code. Students can access the BSEB Bihar Board 10th results 2026 by roll number and roll code with the below steps.

Step 1: Open the official portals at results.biharboardonline.com, matricbiharboard.com.

Step 2: Find the BSEB 10th result 2026 link flashing on the homepage

Step 3: Following the link will open the Bihar Board results 2026 page

Step 4: Fill in the login credentials such as roll number and roll code

Step 5: Submit the mandatory fields

Step 6: The BSEB 10th scorecard 2026 will be available on the screen

Step 7: Download Bihar Board 10th marksheet 2026 pdf

Step 8: Keep the hard copy of results for future need

Bihar Board 10th results 2026 school-wise

The BSEB will be releasing the Bihar Board 10th results 2026 online only on the official portals. There is no official information yet whether BSEB 10th results 2026 can be checked via schools. If available, one can access the Bihar Board Matric results 2026 school-wise with school code list.