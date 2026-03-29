Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 Roll Number, Roll Code: How to check school-wise online

Patna: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will be releasing the Bihar Board 10th results 2026 today, March 29. It has announced that the Bihar Board Matric results 2026 link will be activated at 1:15 pm. Once released, students who had appeared for the BSEB Matric exams 2026 can check the Bihar Board 10th results 2026 on the official websites at results.biharboardonline.com, matricbiharboard.com.
Students need to use their valid login credentials such as roll number and roll code to access the Bihar Board Matric results 2026. Let's explore important details regarding the BSEB 10th results roll number and Bihar Board 10th results school-wise.
Bihar Board 10th results 2026 highlights
Bihar Board 10th Result 2026 Roll Number: How to check online
The BSEB has allowed to access Bihar 10th results 2026 only through the roll number and roll code. Students can access the BSEB Bihar Board 10th results 2026 by roll number and roll code with the below steps.
Step 1: Open the official portals at results.biharboardonline.com, matricbiharboard.com.
Step 2: Find the BSEB 10th result 2026 link flashing on the homepage
Step 3: Following the link will open the Bihar Board results 2026 page
Step 4: Fill in the login credentials such as roll number and roll code
Step 5: Submit the mandatory fields
Step 6: The BSEB 10th scorecard 2026 will be available on the screen
Step 7: Download Bihar Board 10th marksheet 2026 pdf
Step 8: Keep the hard copy of results for future need
Bihar Board 10th results 2026 school-wise
The BSEB will be releasing the Bihar Board 10th results 2026 online only on the official portals. There is no official information yet whether BSEB 10th results 2026 can be checked via schools. If available, one can access the Bihar Board Matric results 2026 school-wise with school code list.