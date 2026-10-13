Bihar Biodiversity Board, Patna Women’s College sign MoU for conservation initiatives

The Bihar State Biodiversity Board and Patna Women’s College have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote biodiversity conservation, environmental education and collaborative research.
The partnership will create opportunities for students and faculty members to participate in research projects, training programmes, outreach activities and initiatives related to environmental sustainability. It aims to connect academic learning with practical work in biodiversity conservation.
The MoU was signed by Dr Sister Maria Tanisha, Principal of Patna Women’s College, and Amit Kumar, Secretary of the Bihar State Biodiversity Board. Bharat Jyoti, chairperson of the board, and Mihir Kumar Jha, deputy director, attended the signing ceremony.
Research and training opportunities
Under the agreement, the two institutions will collaborate on academic projects, research activities and professional development programmes related to biodiversity. The partnership is also expected to facilitate training and capacity-building opportunities for students and faculty members.
The collaboration aims to help students gain practical exposure to environmental research and conservation challenges beyond the classroom. Faculty members will also have opportunities to engage in joint research and academic initiatives with the state body responsible for biodiversity-related work.
The agreement includes outreach and social responsibility activities intended to encourage wider public awareness of biodiversity conservation and environmental protection. However, specific project schedules, funding allocations and implementation timelines have not been detailed in the available announcement.
Connecting education with conservation
Patna Women’s College already conducts environmental awareness and conservation activities through its student groups and academic departments. Its ECO Task Force, for instance, organises awareness campaigns, nature walks, biodiversity-related activities and initiatives promoting sustainable practices.
The new partnership provides a framework for the college to work with the Bihar State Biodiversity Board on research, training and community engagement. Its outcomes will depend on the projects and activities undertaken by both institutions under the agreement.