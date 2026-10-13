Bihar Biodiversity Board, Patna Women’s College sign MoU for conservation initiatives

The Bihar State Biodiversity Board and Patna Women’s College have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote biodiversity conservation, environmental education and collaborative research.

The partnership will create opportunities for students and faculty members to participate in research projects, training programmes, outreach activities and initiatives related to environmental sustainability. It aims to connect academic learning with practical work in biodiversity conservation.

The MoU was signed by Dr Sister Maria Tanisha, Principal of Patna Women’s College, and Amit Kumar, Secretary of the Bihar State Biodiversity Board. Bharat Jyoti, chairperson of the board, and Mihir Kumar Jha, deputy director, attended the signing ceremony.