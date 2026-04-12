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Bihar gov't hospital doctors barred from private practice

The ban extends to all state-run hospital doctors and faculty, as Bihar focuses on accessible health and secure life
Bihar gov't hospital doctors barred from private practice
Bihar gov't hospital doctors barred from private practice
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Patna, Apr 11 (PTI) The Bihar government on Saturday announced a complete ban on private practice by doctors employed in government hospitals.

According to a notification issued by the state Health Department, the decision was taken under the state's flagship programme 'Saat Nischay-3' (seven resolves) for the 2025-30 period.

"Under the resolution 'accessible health, secure life', the state has decided to prohibit private practice by government doctors," the notification said.

The department will issue separate guidelines regarding compensation through a non-practising allowance (NPA) for government doctors, subject to approval by the competent authority, it added.

The provision will apply to all government doctors and faculty members in state-run hospitals.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had earlier indicated that such a policy would soon be introduced.

Addressing a gathering during his 'Samriddhi Yatra' in West Champaran district in January, Kumar had said the government would bring a new policy aimed at strengthening healthcare infrastructure and curbing private practice by government doctors.

(PTI)

This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.

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