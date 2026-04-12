Bihar gov't hospital doctors barred from private practice

Patna, Apr 11 (PTI) The Bihar government on Saturday announced a complete ban on private practice by doctors employed in government hospitals.
According to a notification issued by the state Health Department, the decision was taken under the state's flagship programme 'Saat Nischay-3' (seven resolves) for the 2025-30 period.
"Under the resolution 'accessible health, secure life', the state has decided to prohibit private practice by government doctors," the notification said.
The department will issue separate guidelines regarding compensation through a non-practising allowance (NPA) for government doctors, subject to approval by the competent authority, it added.
The provision will apply to all government doctors and faculty members in state-run hospitals.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had earlier indicated that such a policy would soon be introduced.
Addressing a gathering during his 'Samriddhi Yatra' in West Champaran district in January, Kumar had said the government would bring a new policy aimed at strengthening healthcare infrastructure and curbing private practice by government doctors.
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.