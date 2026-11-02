Bihar bans jeans and T-shirts for school staff, restricts DJ events on campus

The Bihar government has directed teachers and non-teaching staff in schools and other educational institutions to wear formal attire during teaching and office hours, while prohibiting DJ, disco and other entertainment activities deemed inappropriate on campus.
The Education Department issued the directive on October 30, asking district education officers to ensure strict compliance. The order cites reports that earlier instructions on professional conduct and dress were not being followed consistently.
The department has specifically flagged staff wearing jeans and T-shirts to work, along with DJ performances and other entertainment programmes on school premises. It said such practices undermine the academic environment and the dignity of the teaching profession.
What does the dress code require?
All teaching and non-teaching staff posted in schools and other educational institutions must attend work in what the department describes as “decent, dignified and formal attire” during teaching and office hours.
District education officers have been directed to ensure that institutions follow the instructions. The order does not provide a detailed list of permitted clothing, but specifically identifies jeans and T-shirts as examples of casual attire that should not be worn during working hours.
Education Minister Mithlesh Tiwari said teachers' appearance and conduct matter because students look to them as role models.
“As the saying goes 'Vidya Dadati Vinayam' (education instils humility), a teacher's behaviour, conduct and attire matter greatly to students. They look at their teachers as role models,” Education Minister Tiwari said.
DJ performances restricted, cultural programmes allowed
The directive also targets DJ performances, disco activities and other entertainment programmes that the department considers inconsistent with the dignity of educational institutions.
However, the order does not impose a blanket ban on dance and music. Schools can organise such programmes on special occasions specified in the academic calendar, provided the performances remain disciplined and appropriate.
The department said entertainment activities involving teachers and non-teaching staff had adversely affected the academic atmosphere. It called for stricter oversight of activities conducted on school premises.
Bihar had issued similar instructions in 2024
An earlier order issued by Bihar's Education Department in October 2024 also asked teachers and non-teaching staff to wear formal clothing and raised concerns about DJ programmes and disco dancing on school premises. The earlier instructions followed reports of casual attire and entertainment activities at schools.