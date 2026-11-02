Bihar bans jeans and T-shirts for school staff, restricts DJ events on campus

The Bihar government has directed teachers and non-teaching staff in schools and other educational institutions to wear formal attire during teaching and office hours, while prohibiting DJ, disco and other entertainment activities deemed inappropriate on campus.

The Education Department issued the directive on October 30, asking district education officers to ensure strict compliance. The order cites reports that earlier instructions on professional conduct and dress were not being followed consistently.

The department has specifically flagged staff wearing jeans and T-shirts to work, along with DJ performances and other entertainment programmes on school premises. It said such practices undermine the academic environment and the dignity of the teaching profession.