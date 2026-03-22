Bihar Artists expand the reach of Dhrupad

Rooted in the meditative depths of India’s oldest classical tradition, Dhrupad Bandhu — Sanjeev Jha and Manish Kumar — have emerged as compelling torchbearers of Dhrupad in contemporary times. Trained rigorously in the Dagar Vani style under the guru-shishya parampara at the Dhrupad Sansthan since 2007, the Bihar-born duo have spent over a decade shaping a distinctive artistic identity through performance, pedagogy, and composition. While Sanjeev’s journey includes mentorship under maestros like ustad Habeeb Khan and Pt Arun Bhaduri, international tours with ICCR, and academic engagements at institutions like Ashoka University, Manish brings with him a strong academic foundation from Banaras Hindu University and Indira Kala Sangeet Vishwavidyalaya, along with national scholarships and his role as co-founder of the Dhruvpad Gurukulam Foundation in Hyderabad. Together, they have composed over 50 original bandishes inspired by poet-saints such as Adi Shankaracharya, Tulsidas, Surdas, and Vidyapati. Through initiatives like Dhrupad Yatra and the Dhamar Utsav, they are taking Dhrupad beyond elite concert spaces into temples, schools, and grassroots communities. Their recent performance in Hyderabad, featuring an elaborate Raag Bageshri alaap followed by a self-composed dhamar bandish, reflects their commitment to both preserving and reimagining Dhrupad for diverse audiences. The duo speaks to CE about their music, the tradition, and more

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How has the festival evolved over the years?

Manish: When we first started this festival, our focus was more on organising it. We also performed, and received a good response in Vrindavan. However, the response in Delhi was even stronger. People began to understand that Dhamar is an important part of Dhrupad — it describes the spirit of Holi. In Hyderabad, many people came down and appreciated the music.

As Dhrupad Bandhu and guru-bhai, how has your training influenced your collaboration?

Sanjeev: We didn’t train separately; we both learned under the same guru, in the same gurukul. We began in 2006 — Manish ji joined a little earlier, and I came a few months later.

Manish: We learned together, lived together, and absorbed the same style, the same gayaki, and the same way of thinking. That’s why singing together felt natural, and this decision wasn’t ours, but our guruji’s.

Dhrupad alaap is often described as meditative. When you begin a performance, what goes through your mind?

Manish: All ragas exist within Dhrupad, as it is the most ancient form of Hindustani classical music. The alaap is unfolded gradually. It is not just a technique, but an inner journey.

What kind of emotional or spiritual experience do you go through while performing?

Sanjeev: It completely depends on the individual — every artist has their own experience. This isn’t a syllabus where you simply reach a certain level.

Manish: The essence of Dhrupad is spiritual and meditative. It offers a way to understand oneself. But today, only about 5–10 percent follow this approach. Earlier, it was about aatma-manoranjan (inner fulfillment); now, in many places, it has become jan-manoranjan (entertainment for the audience). When we perform for an audience, our inner connection tends to get somewhat divided.

How are you working towards making Dhrupad more accessible?

Manish: Formal concerts alone aren’t enough. That’s why we introduced Dhrupad Yatra — where we perform in villages, schools, temples, and even corporate spaces.

Sanjeev: We want even those with no background in music to connect with it. Singing in a chaupal, explaining it in villages — this is just as important.

What would you like to say about the Hyderabadi audience?

Sanjeev: The audience in Hyderabad is very discerning. People here truly appreciate ragas and classical music. Some institutions here have also played a significant role in promoting classical music.

Manish: Gradually, the audience for Dhrupad is growing, and new listeners are also joining in.

Future plans?

Manish: We aim to expand Dhrupad Yatra further — taking it every month to schools, colleges, and villages.

Sanjeev: We also want to incorporate local languages and poetry from different regions into Dhrupad. For instance, including works of poets like Vidyapati and Surdas, so that people can connect more deeply with their own cultural roots.

This story has been written by Tejal Sinha of The New Indian Express.