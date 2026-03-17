Bigger tragedy averted; school students used Roop Nagar bridge daily: Locals after collapse

New Delhi: After a woman was killed following the collapse of a 60-foot iron bridge over a drain in north Delhi's Roop Nagar area, locals said the tragedy could have been much bigger, as the route is used by hundreds of students to access at least four government schools.

Authorities, meanwhile, said the bridge had already been declared unsafe and closed for public movement. Despite barricades, the bridge continued to be used regularly due to the lack of a convenient alternative route, according to residents.