Big Tech & Big Ag failing farmers, taking over food production: Report

Having entered the agriculture market over the past two decades, the Big Techs now have a better grip on global agriculture than ever, and are now earning billions in profits. Information and services that governments used to provide freely to farmers to maintain better soil, seed and water health are now being monetised through introduction of precision technology. These companies use publicly funded infrastructure to develop their own agricultural products and services to advance digital agriculture.

Worryingly, these companies influence governments to overlook funding, research and policy in publicly funded institutions. The report cites example of West Africa where companies recommend new fertilizer and seeds as they have remote sensing data on soil and control over seeds.

“Under the banner of innovation, tech giants are consolidating control over agriculture and biological heritage, side-lining the farmers who already grow our food in sustainable and resilient ways,” said Lim Li Ching, co-chair of IPES-Food. “We are witnessing a quiet takeover of farming by Big Tech. But farming by algorithm is not the future farmers asked for,” he added.