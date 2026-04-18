Big Earth Day move: Maharashtra signs MoU for mass plantation, green programmes

Mumbai, April 18 (IANS): A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Saturday between the Government of Maharashtra’s strategic advisory body, Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA), and Earth Day Network India to implement environmental initiatives across the state. Under the pact, 56 lakh trees will be planted along with various programmes to accelerate climate action in Maharashtra.
The MoU, signed on the occasion of Earth Day 2026, is expected to strengthen the framework for sustainable development and bring together citizens, institutions, and industries for a greener future.
Under this MoU, the MITRA will provide policy guidance and financial support, while Earth Day Network India will be responsible for on-ground implementation, awareness campaigns, and increasing public participation, said a government release.
A statewide Mission LiFE will be implemented to bring about positive behavioural changes among citizens. In order to tackle the government energy audit challenges, an accountability will be established to improve energy efficiency and reduce energy consumption. Besides, artists and members of the cultural community will be involved to raise awareness about climate change.
According to the MoU, efforts will be made to develop Mumbai into a global hub for sustainable events.
“The most significant component of this MoU is a large-scale plantation drive of 56 lakh trees. To mark the completion of 56 years of Earth Day, 56 lakh trees will be planted across the state. This initiative is part of the Maharashtra Government’s ‘Greening Maharashtra’ campaign, which aims to plant 300 crore trees. The campaign will focus not only on plantation but also on the survival rate of the trees, their maintenance, and long-term environmental impact,” said the release.
Through this MoU, Maharashtra is taking a concrete and forward-looking step towards sustainable development to address the challenges of climate change. The state government has taken this initiative at a global level with the resolve to make Maharashtra the country’s ‘Climate Action Leader’, said the release.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.