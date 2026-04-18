Big Earth Day move: Maharashtra signs MoU for mass plantation, green programmes

“The most significant component of this MoU is a large-scale plantation drive of 56 lakh trees. To mark the completion of 56 years of Earth Day, 56 lakh trees will be planted across the state. This initiative is part of the Maharashtra Government’s ‘Greening Maharashtra’ campaign, which aims to plant 300 crore trees. The campaign will focus not only on plantation but also on the survival rate of the trees, their maintenance, and long-term environmental impact,” said the release.