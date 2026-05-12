SP Yadav says protecting big cats benefits biodiversity and local livelihoods

New Delhi: Ahead of the first-ever International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) Summit scheduled to be held in the national capital in June, IBCA Director General SP Yadav on Monday highlighted the wider significance of big cat conservation, stating that it is intrinsically linked to biodiversity preservation, livelihood generation for indigenous communities, and climate change mitigation through carbon sequestration.



The inaugural summit, to be hosted by the Government of India on June 1 in New Delhi, is expected to bring together senior government officials, conservation experts and representatives from several countries to deliberate on the conservation status of big cats, threats to their habitats and coordinated global strategies to reverse declining populations.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said the summit would serve as a major platform for international cooperation on wildlife conservation and ecological sustainability.



"The Government of India is hosting the first-ever Indian Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) summit on June 1st in New Delhi. The heads of government officials and senior representatives are gathering to discuss the status of big cat populations, threats, and strategising to halt declining populations," Yadav told ANI.