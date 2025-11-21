Bhuvneshwar Kumar launches CricGiri — A unified app for all things cricket

Former Indian fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar has co-founded and launched CricGiri, a new cricket app aimed at offering a comprehensive digital experience for fans and players alike.

Backed by MoMAGIC Technologies and co-founded with Amit Goel, CricGiri is designed for both cricket fans and players. It is packed with features that allow users to follow live scores, manage community “gully” cricket tournaments, and track player performance using advanced analytics, PTI reports.

CricGiri’s mission, according to its founders, is to be a “one-site cricket app” that unites the grassroots game with international cricket.

It offers news coverage across all levels, ranging from international and domestic cricket to street cricket. The app also equips users with visual tools such as wagon wheel visualisations and pitch-map analysis.

“We believe in highlighting our street champs as much as our heroes, ensuring every story related to the game is seen, heard, and celebrated. We are building the platform where passion meets performance tracking,” the app’s vision statement reads.

Kumar said that he envisioned the app “with a player’s perspective,” hoping to give fans and amateur players a more immersive platform for engagement. “We are not just creating an app; we are building a media platform dedicated to covering every single level of cricket, from the local grounds to the World Cup stage,” he said.

MoMAGIC’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Arun Gupta, added that the company sees “immense potential” in CricGiri’s vision and plans to support its growth in the mobile sports-media space.

Some analysts point out that while several apps already provide cricket scores and news, combining them with tournament management and player-level analytics may help CricGiri carve out a niche, especially in regions where local cricket remains under-covered.