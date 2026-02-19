Bhutan PM meets top Indian business leaders amid AI Summit talks

New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): Prime Minister of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay on Thursday held a series of meetings with leading Indian industry figures on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, discussing collaboration in technology, digital infrastructure, connectivity, clean energy and sustainable development.

In a post on X, Tobgay described his interaction with Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Limited, as a "productive discussion" focused on harnessing technology, digital infrastructure, and innovation to drive sustainable growth.

He also said they explored opportunities for collaboration as Bhutan advances transformative initiatives such as the Gelephu Mindfulness City project. Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited Chairman Akash Ambani was also present during the discussion.

"A productive discussion with Shri Mukesh Ambani on harnessing technology, digital infrastructure, and innovation for sustainable growth. Explored opportunities for collaboration as Bhutan advances transformative initiatives such as Gelephu Mindfulness City," the Bhutanese PM wrote in his post.

The Bhutanese Prime Minister also met Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, and discussed connectivity and digital transformation in the region.

Calling it a "meaningful exchange", Tobgay underlined that digital access is key to empowering youth and accelerating sustainable development, signalling Bhutan's focus on expanding regional digital integration.

"A meaningful exchange with Shri Sunil Mittal on connectivity, digital transformation, and expanding opportunity in the region. Digital access is key to empowering our youth and accelerating sustainable development," the post read.

In a separate meeting with N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, Tobgay said discussions centred on partnerships in technology, clean energy, skilling and investment and appreciated Tata Group's longstanding engagement with Bhutan and expressed optimism about deepening cooperation for inclusive growth.

"Delighted to meet Shri N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons. We discussed partnerships in technology, clean energy, skilling, and investment. Bhutan values Tata's longstanding engagement and looks forward to deepening cooperation for inclusive growth," his post read.

Earlier today, Tobgay said that the AI Impact Summit being hosted in India carries "global importance" and not just importance in the global south, describing the country as a rapidly emerging centre of technological growth and the artificial intelligence revolution.

He further added that India was "quickly becoming the centre of technological growth and the AI revolution".

India AI Impact Summit 2026 is being held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, from February 16 to February 20.

The summit has brought together government policymakers, industry AI experts, academicians, technology innovators, and civil society representatives from across the world to advance global discussions on artificial intelligence.