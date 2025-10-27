Bhubaneswar's SAI International joins India's elite 'Ivy League' schools in EWISR 2025-26

SAI International School, Bhubaneswar, has achieved another significant milestone by being among the six elite schools in India to be conferred the prestigious ‘Ivy League’ status in the EducationWorld India School Rankings (EWISR) 2025–26. SAI International shares this status with the likes of Vasant Valley School, Delhi; Cathedral and John Connon School, Mumbai; DPS RK Puram, Delhi; Daly College, Indore, among others.

Introduced this year, the Ivy League category recognises schools that have demonstrated consistent excellence across key parameters such as academic reputation, faculty competence, teacher welfare and development, co-curricular and sports education, and overall institutional performance. The ‘Ivy League’ represents the best of the best schools that have maintained the highest standards of holistic education over time.

Since its inception in 2008, SAI International School has been redefining K–12 education in India with its focus on innovation, global exposure, and values-based learning. Its commitment to nurturing intellectual, emotional, and creative growth has positioned it among the country’s most forward-thinking institutions.

The school’s success story is deeply rooted in the visionary ideals of its Founder, Late Dr Bijaya Kumar Sahoo, whose dream was to establish a world-class institution in Odisha that shapes compassionate global citizens and future leaders. His vision continues to guide the institution toward greater heights each year.

Expressing her happiness on this national recognition, Dr Silpi Sahoo, Chairperson, SAI International Education Group, said, “This honour is a reflection of our collective commitment to holistic education and the dedication of our teachers, parents, and students. At SAI, we strive to nurture knowledge, compassion, and resilience, empowering young minds to lead with purpose and values. This recognition reaffirms our belief in the transformative power of education.”

This prestigious ranking reinforces SAI International School’s unwavering pursuit of excellence and its mission to create an enriching ecosystem where every learner is encouraged to explore their potential, embrace creativity, and make a positive difference in the world.