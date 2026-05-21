BHU students protest over 'Brahmanical patriarchy' question in MA History paper

Varanasi: Banaras Hindu University students on Wednesday staged a protest against a question on 'Brahmanical patriarchy' in the MA History paper, alleging that the language used was controversial.
The students demanded clarification from the administration and action against those responsible for setting the question paper.
The controversy erupted after the students shared the MA History fourth-semester exam paper conducted on Tuesday, which carried the question: 'What do you understand by the term Brahmanical patriarchy? Discuss how Brahmanical patriarchy obstructed the progress of women in ancient India.'
The question paper triggered a backlash from the Brahmin community, whose representatives alleged that a particular ideology was being promoted in the university and targeted a specific section of society.
Meanwhile, Congress state chief Ajay Rai, in a statement, condemned the incident, saying that respect for every caste and social harmony were the identity of Indian society and added that "educational institutions should be kept away from hatred and divisive politics".
He said the purpose of education was to impart knowledge, sensitivity and unity, and not to create hostility against any caste, class or community.
Rai alleged that ideological conflicts and caste divisions were being encouraged in educational institutions and demanded that such "controversial" subjects not be included in examinations and curricula.
He also urged the university administration to withdraw the question and ensure that educational institutions were not used for any political or ideological agenda in future.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.