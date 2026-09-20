BHU Journalism Department holds dialogue on AI, research ethics and fieldwork

Varanasi: The Department of Journalism and Mass Communication at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) organised a comprehensive dialogue with researchers on the growing influence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on academic research, emphasising the need for originality, ethical practices and on-the-ground fieldwork in the evolving research environment.



BHU's Journalism Department holds dialogue on impact of AI on research, calls for ethical use and on-ground fieldwork

"It is not enough for mass communication students and researchers to conduct research confined to closed rooms and computer screens. They must step out into the field to gain firsthand insight into ground realities," he said, adding that field experience is essential to ensure the credibility and authenticity of research.



Professor Harish noted that AI can serve as a supportive tool to facilitate research processes, but it must be utilised responsibly within established research ethics. He advised researchers to prioritise critical observation, independent analysis, and original thinking over excessive reliance on technology, while also calling on students to reduce screen time and connect directly with society.