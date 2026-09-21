BHU team patents aloe vera, milk protein-based antacid formulation

Varanasi: An elite research team from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), led by Dinesh Chandra Rai senior professor and currently Vice Chancellor of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University (BRABU) has been granted an Indian patent for a novel milk protein and aloe vera-based composite antacid tablet.



The patent (No. 597350; Application No. 202311057324) was granted by the Patent Office, Government of India. The invention was developed at BHU’s Department of Dairy Science and Food Technology, Institute of Agricultural Sciences. The inventors are Dinesh Chandra Rai, Raj Kumar Duary, Arvind, Ruchi Chawla, Ridhi Pandey and Krishna Kumar.



Vice-Chancellor Dinesh Chandra Rai, praising his research team, described the work as a profound shift toward natural digestive wellness. “This patent is one meaningful step in that continuing journey from the dairy farm and the research bench to the daily life of society,” he said.