BHU, CII partner to bring Banaras Biennale to Varanasi

Varanasi: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) on Thursday signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), marking a significant step in the University's continuing effort to bring together academic scholarship, India's cultural heritage, and industry partnership for the benefit of its students.



The two collaborations focus on the organisation of the inaugural Banaras Biennale 2026 in association with Bharat Kala Bhawan, and the establishment of a CII Education to Employment & Enterprise (E2EE) Lounge in association with the university's Placement & Internship Cell.

The MoUs were signed by Registrar Sh. Rajan Srivastava from BHU's side. The signatories from CII were Amita Sarkar, DDG, CII, and Prashant AN, Executive Director, CII.