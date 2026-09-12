Emergency care in focus as BHU hosts EMINDIA 2026 Conference

Varanasi: The Institute of Medical Sciences (IMS), Banaras Hindu University (BHU), is hosting EMINDIA 2026, the 22nd All India Conference of Academic Emergency Medicine, from September 9 to 13, with the theme “Strengthening ECO Services”, representing Emergency, Critical Care and Operative Services.



The formal inaugural ceremony was held on Friday at K N Udupa Auditorium, where certificates were presented to awardees of the Academic College of Emergency Experts (ACEE) Fellowship.



Dr Sanjeev Bhoi, Director, WHO CCET, briefed the audience about the fellowship. Certificates were distributed for fellowships in Emergency Medicine, Emergency Pediatrics and Critical Injury Care. Ashwamedh certificates, a faculty development programme by EMINDIA, were also presented to recipients.