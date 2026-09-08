BHU Botanist joins international research discussions during Kunming visit

Varanasi: Dr Surendra Kumar Gond from the Department of Botany, Mahila Maha Vidyalaya (MMV), Banaras Hindu University (BHU), participated in an international collaborative research meeting at Kunming University of Science and Technology, China, held from August 26 to September 4, 2026.
During the conference, Dr Gond presented his research findings to an international audience of scientists and researchers hailing from China and Brazil.
Centred on the theme of plant-microbe interactions, the collaborative session focused on exploring the vital role played by plant-associated microorganisms in enhancing crop protection and boosting stress tolerance in agricultural systems.
Beyond formal presentations, Dr Gond engaged directly with research scholars, visiting various laboratories and observing field experiments on-site. Building on the insights gained during this international exchange, the global research team announced that the next edition of the collaborative meeting will be hosted in Brazil.
Gond also interacted with research scholars at laboratories and participated in discussions related to ongoing laboratory and field experiments.
The research collaboration brought together scientists working in the field of plant-associated microorganisms, providing an opportunity for researchers from different countries to share findings and discuss future areas of cooperation.
Gond is an Associate Professor in the Department of Botany at BHU and his research focuses on plant-microbe interactions. His work includes studying endophytic and other plant-associated microorganisms and their role in plant growth, protection against pests and diseases, and tolerance to environmental stresses.
The next research collaborative meeting is scheduled to be held in Brazil, where researchers are expected to continue discussions and collaboration in the area of plant-microbe interactions.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.