BHU Botanist joins international research discussions during Kunming visit

Varanasi: Dr Surendra Kumar Gond from the Department of Botany, Mahila Maha Vidyalaya (MMV), Banaras Hindu University (BHU), participated in an international collaborative research meeting at Kunming University of Science and Technology, China, held from August 26 to September 4, 2026.



During the conference, Dr Gond presented his research findings to an international audience of scientists and researchers hailing from China and Brazil.



Centred on the theme of plant-microbe interactions, the collaborative session focused on exploring the vital role played by plant-associated microorganisms in enhancing crop protection and boosting stress tolerance in agricultural systems.