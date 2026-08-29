Bhim Army activists clash with police in Patna during protest over job exam 'anomalies'

Patna: A scuffle broke out between Bhim Army activists and the police during a protest in Patna on Saturday over alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), officials said.

Activists of the Bhim Army took out a march from the Gandhi Maidan here to press for several demands, including a judicial inquiry into the 70th BPSC examination, and the implementation of a policy for 85-per cent reservation of state candidates in Bihar government recruitments.