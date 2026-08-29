Bhim Army activists clash with police in Patna during protest over job exam 'anomalies'

Patna: A scuffle broke out between Bhim Army activists and the police during a protest in Patna on Saturday over alleged irregularities in examinations conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), officials said.
Activists of the Bhim Army took out a march from the Gandhi Maidan here to press for several demands, including a judicial inquiry into the 70th BPSC examination, and the implementation of a policy for 85-per cent reservation of state candidates in Bihar government recruitments.
The protesters tried to breach barricades near the JP Golumber, SP City (Central) Mamta Kalyani told PTI.
"The demonstrators gathered near Gandhi Maidan and tried to disrupt the movement of traffic. Despite our repeated requests, they refused to vacate the roads. Later, police dispersed the agitators and restored normal traffic movement," Kalyani said.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.