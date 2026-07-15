New mobile science bus teaches coding and AI in remote Chhattisgarh



The free mobile Science Lab will be operated by Bhawna Samaj Sevi Sansthan, the NGO being run by BJP MLA from Pandariya, Bhawna Bohra. Under this initiative, thr mobile lab will ensure learning about Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Drone and Aeromodeling, Internet of Things, coding, 3D printing and others.

Extending the greeting to MLA Bohra for the unique initiative, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that Pandariya MLA Bhawna Bohra ji always launch some unique campaigns in her assembly constituency. There is already a free bus service for all the students there, and today, in the era of AI, she is introducing 'Bhawna Didi Ka Vigyan Shala' (Bhawna Didi's Science School), which is built inside a bus.

" This bus is an Emerging Technology Lab where five different types of technologies will be taught to the children. This mobile lab will visit middle, high, and higher secondary schools to educate students about AI, robotics, and drones, which will prove to be highly beneficial for them in the future," stated CM Sai while speaking to ANI.

Emerging technology is the future for our children, said Chhattisgarh Assembly Speaker Raman Singh.

He further elaborated that this bus will play a remarkable role in shaping their understanding of science about how robots work, how they perform surgeries, their manufacturing process, their mobility, and their control systems. This mobile science lab will travel from village to village across the constituency to bring the new generation closer to robotics and emerging technologies. It will actively connect young minds with science, and it is a truly commendable initiative.