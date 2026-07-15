New mobile science bus teaches coding and AI in remote Chhattisgarh

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 15 (ANI): Soon, the young minds from rural and forest areas are going to be connected with emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics and others as a science laboratory on wheels will start to ply within Pandariya constituency on the initiative of BJP MLA Bhawna Bohra.
'Bhawna Didi Ki Science Pathshala'-Mobile Emerging Technology Lab, is the initiative being introduced by Bhawna Samaj Sevi Sansthan, the NGO being run by MLA Bhawna Bohra.
Today, 'Science Pathshala' on wheels has been flagged off by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, said MLA Bohra.
This bus is entirely dedicated to our higher secondary students and the children of Shishu Mandir, she added.
The MLA further elaborated that the technology we often talk about, like AI and robotics, which are crucial for the future, will be taught to children through this bus. The bus will host a 5-day camp at each school to cover all aspects of these fields. The children from the remote forest regions will now get the opportunity to learn about modern science.
" We have designed this plan specifically for government school students. Based on a structured schedule, the bus will be stationed at one school for 5 days, ensuring all students receive comprehensive training. We have set a target to cover 5,000 to 6,000 children within a year through this Science Pathshala," said MLA Bohra.
Notably, Chief Minister Sai today flagged off the Bhawna Didi Ki Science pathshala from the Chhattisgarh Assembly. On the occassion, Assembly Speaker Dr Raman Singh, Deputy CM Vijay Sharma, Deputy CM Arun Sao and others were present.
The free mobile Science Lab will be operated by Bhawna Samaj Sevi Sansthan, the NGO being run by BJP MLA from Pandariya, Bhawna Bohra. Under this initiative, thr mobile lab will ensure learning about Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Drone and Aeromodeling, Internet of Things, coding, 3D printing and others.
Extending the greeting to MLA Bohra for the unique initiative, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that Pandariya MLA Bhawna Bohra ji always launch some unique campaigns in her assembly constituency. There is already a free bus service for all the students there, and today, in the era of AI, she is introducing 'Bhawna Didi Ka Vigyan Shala' (Bhawna Didi's Science School), which is built inside a bus.
" This bus is an Emerging Technology Lab where five different types of technologies will be taught to the children. This mobile lab will visit middle, high, and higher secondary schools to educate students about AI, robotics, and drones, which will prove to be highly beneficial for them in the future," stated CM Sai while speaking to ANI.
Emerging technology is the future for our children, said Chhattisgarh Assembly Speaker Raman Singh.
He further elaborated that this bus will play a remarkable role in shaping their understanding of science about how robots work, how they perform surgeries, their manufacturing process, their mobility, and their control systems. This mobile science lab will travel from village to village across the constituency to bring the new generation closer to robotics and emerging technologies. It will actively connect young minds with science, and it is a truly commendable initiative.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.