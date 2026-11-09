Bhavika Ahire and Anaadi Tagde named captains as India U19 women launch 2027 World Cup preparations

The tournament will be played at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru from November 10 to 22. The tri-series is a vital part of India’s preparations for the 2027 ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup, which Bangladesh and Nepal will co-host early next year. India have won the 2023 and 2025 editions of the global competition and are aiming for a three-peat in 2027.