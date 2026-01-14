BHASHINI provides AI language services to citizens towards full ‘societal inclusivity’

New Delhi: National language AI platform BHASHINI has moved from rule-based systems to AI-powered inclusive engines, providing language services to all citizens and advancing towards full societal inclusivity, according to senior government officials.

The Digital India BHASHINI Division at IT Ministry organised ‘BHASHINI Samudaye: Strengthening India’s Language AI Ecosystem’ here in collaboration with Wadhwani AI.

According to a ministry statement, the event represented a significant step in consolidating India’s language AI ecosystem through collaborative engagement, participatory governance, and shared ownership of public digital infrastructure.