Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav 2025 inaugurated by President Murmu in Hyderabad

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the second edition of the Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav 2025 today, Friday, November 21, at Rashtrapati Nilayam in Bolarum, Secunderabad, Telangana.

This marks the formal opening of the celebration dedicated to the arts, cuisine and cultural heritage of western India.

The Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav, which will run from November 22 to November 30, is open to the public with free entry and features curated exhibitions, performances and food experiences representing Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Goa and the Union Territories of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Deccan Chronicle reports.

The President arrived in Hyderabad earlier in the afternoon, following a visit to Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh. Upon landing at Begumpet Airport, she was welcomed by Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi and other senior officials.

She proceeded to the Raj Bhavan, the Governor’s official residence and office, before heading to the presidential retreat for the festival’s inauguration.

The Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav, now in its second edition, is part of a broader initiative to use Rashtrapati Nilayam as a public-facing cultural hub, offering visitors an opportunity to experience regional traditions within a historical setting.

This year’s focus on western India includes handicraft exhibitions, folk and classical performances, interactive workshops and culinary showcases aimed at promoting cultural exchange and tourism.

Hyderabad authorities have implemented heightened security arrangements around the President’s engagements, coordinating traffic management, VIP protocol and public-entry systems for the duration of the festival. Large crowds are expected over the weekend as visitors begin to arrive for the opening sessions.

President Murmu is scheduled to continue her tour on Saturday morning, when she will travel to Puttaparthi in Andhra Pradesh to participate in a centenary event commemorating Sri Sathya Sai Baba.