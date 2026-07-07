Bharatiya Bhasha Summer begins in Delhi govt schools

New Delhi : Several government schools in the national capital on Monday began the Bharatiya Bhasha Summer Camp, a nine-day initiative to promote multilingualism among students in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The camps, which began on Monday, will continue till July 14 and seek to familiarise students with Indian languages through interactive and activity-based learning while celebrating the country's linguistic diversity, the Directorate of Education Department said in a post on X.