Bharathidasan University V-C search panel may submit shortlist to TN govt by end of January

TIRUCHY: Amid the continuing tussle between the Tamil Nadu government and Governor R N Ravi over the appointment of vice-chancellors (V-Cs) to state universities, the tenure of the V-C search committee for Bharathidasan University (BDU) has been extended till March 21.

Following this, the committee has restarted the selection process stalled in 2025 and is expected to submit a list of shortlisted candidates to the state government within this month, official sources said.

The three-member V-C search committee was constituted through a government order dated April 25, 2025.

The committee comprises retired IAS officer K Deenabandu as the government nominee, S Subbiah as the senate nominee and former Tamil University V-C M Rajendran as the syndicate nominee.

Following delays triggered by legal and procedural issues surrounding V-C appointments, the state government extended the committee's tenure till March 21.