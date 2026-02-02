Bharathidasan University reinstates associate professor accused of harassment

TIRUCHY: In the wake of a Madras High Court order setting aside his punishment and ordering a fresh inquiry, Bharathidasan University (BDU) recently reinstated an associate professor with the department of remote sensing who was earlier sent on compulsory retirement following a sexual harassment complaint.

A communication issued by Registrar (Full Additional Charge) R Kalidasan on January 29 to D Ramesh stated that the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court had directed a fresh inquiry into the complaint against him strictly in accordance with the provisions under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH Act). Pending the completion of the inquiry, Ramesh has been permitted to resume duty as associate professor, it added.