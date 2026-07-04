Bharathidasan University portal glitch causes trouble for exam applicants

TIRUCHY: Hundreds of students applying for the Bharathidasan University (BDU) Instant Examination have been unable to complete their applications due to a technical glitch in the online payment portal, triggering concern as the July 10 application deadline draws near.

The university declared the undergraduate examination results on June 20 and opened the online registration portal for the Instant Examination on June 30 after a notification on June 29. The examination, scheduled for July 19, is open only to students of the 2023-26 undergraduate batch who appeared for the April 2026 sixth-semester examinations and have only one theory paper pending from semesters I to VI. According to university officials, around 1,000 students are expected to appear for the examination.

However, applicants said the payment gateway has remained non-functional for the past three days, preventing them from paying the examination fee and completing the application process. “We are able to access the portal as neither the online payment option nor the QR code facility is working. We contacted the grievance helpline and were assured that the issue would be resolved, but it has already been three days,” said a student, requesting anonymity. Students said the prolonged disruption has left many anxious about missing the July 10 deadline.

When contacted, BDU Controller of Examinations (i/c) B Jeyapragash acknowledged the issue, saying it was confined to the payment gateway. “There is an issue only with the payment portal. We have informed the State Bank of India officials, who handle the payment gateway, and they have assured us that it will be rectified within the day,” he told the TNIE.

University officials advised students not to panic and to keep checking the portal as the payment facility is expected to be restored shortly.

This story has been written by Vivanesh Parthiban.