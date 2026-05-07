Bharathiar University urged to clear pending qualification approvals for assistant professors

Coimbatore: Assistant professors in arts and science colleges affiliated with Bharathiar University have urged the university to grant them qualification approval for associate professor positions.

An assistant professor at an arts and science college near Kinathukadavu told TNIE that two years ago, the college had sent his application certifying 12 years of experience in the assistant professor position to Bharathiar University for scrutiny and approval of his qualifications.

He said that even though he meets all the criteria, he has not received any communication so far. He added that like him around 100 assistant professors are in the same situation, waiting for their qualification approvals.

"Due to this, assistant professors are unable to get increments from the colleges. Not only this, if the university had given qualification approval, he would have been able to guide four PhD scholars instead of six," he said.

According to the official sources, as per Government Order (GO) 5 issued in 2021, a PhD, published research papers, and a satisfactory certificate from the college on Academic Performance Indicators (APIs) under the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) are now mandatory for promoting assistant professors to associate professors.

"This GO issued by the state government is general. However, the CAS procedure is not followed in private colleges. Except for Bharathiar University, most state run universities do not implement it in affiliated private colleges due to practical difficulties. However, the administration of Bharathiar University has not taken any decision on it", sources added.

A top university officer said they have decided not to implement it in private colleges due to CAS, and an announcement would come after the syndicate meeting, which will be held soon.