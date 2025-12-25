Bharathiar University examiners repeat questions, candidates get 40 marks

COIMBATORE: Owing to a lack of monitoring of question papers by the Controller of Examinations of the Bharathiar University, evaluating professors have alleged that questions were repeated in the computing fundamentals and C-programming exam for first-year BSc Computer Science students. The exam was held in November and questions that appeared in section B were repeated in section C as well.

According to sources, the same questions appeared in 11a and 16b, 12a and 17a, 13a and 18a, 14b and 19b, and 15b and 20b, prompting the professors who have evaluated the exam papers to give 40 marks to those who attempted these questions.

Professors attached to the affiliated college of BU alleged that these questions were repeated despite a double check by the experts in the field, before it was given to the students, alleging it shows ‘complete lethargic attitude’ of those in the exam section of the university.