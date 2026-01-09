Bharathiar University consolidated pay staff demand Rs 1,000 Special Temporary Allowance for Pongal

COIMBATORE: Employees of Bharathiar University working on consolidated pay have urged the administration to provide Special Temporary Allowance (STA) of Rs 1,000 for the Pongal festival at least this year.

They pointed out that the administration had given this amount to employees during the 2023-24 academic year, but the officials stopped it from 2025 onwards.

An employee, P Vimal (name changed), of the university told TNIE that the State government provides the STA amount to employees on consolidated pay every Pongal festival.

He added that, as per norms, employees who have worked full-time or part-time for at least 240 days in a financial year are eligible to receive the STA of Rs 1,000 for the Pongal festival.