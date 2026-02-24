Bharathiar University asst professor suspended in 2023 is yet to get rejoining orders

COIMBATORE: An assistant professor of Bharathiar University who was suspended in 2023 has been struggling to rejoin duty despite several petitions to the university administration though the punitive action should not have lasted more than three months as per norms.

Assistant professor S Usha recently sent a petition to the Secretary of the Higher Education Department, P Shankar, urging him to take action on the matter.

Usha told TNIE that she was suspended on October 6, 2023, following a dispute over the delay in submitting the proposal for the RUSA Phase III (a centrally sponsored scheme) to the Head of the Department without a valid reason.

She said that after a committee was formed to inquire into the matter after she complained of bias, an interim stay order was obtained from the court in November of the same year.