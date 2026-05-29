Bharathiar University accused of refusing PG admission to trans woman

COIMBATORE: A 23-year-old trans person from the Nilgiris has alleged that she was denied admission to a postgraduate course in Bharathiar University for the upcoming academic year due to her gender.

The trans woman, Yaashmita of Gudalur, told TNIE that she secured a B Com (Computer Applications) degree from the Government Arts and Science College in Gudalur, scoring 78% in 2023. She said that she then took a two-year gap for her gender transition.

I wish to pursue M Com (Computer Applications) and later an M Ed to build a career in teaching. I hence decided to apply for M Com at Bharathiar University for academic year 2026-2027. I applied for the programme and was invited to attend admissions counselling on May 19. A seven-member panel of the university then assessed me, before which I presented all my academic qualifications from school to college, Yaashmita said.

They asked me personal questions, such as my family whereabouts. It does not matter. They then asked about the two-year gap after completion of my UG course. I explained that it was for my gender transition. A male faculty member in the committee then said that I was not eligible for admission because of the two-year gap. Later, they denied me admission, she added.

My identity as a trans person, however, was what actually led to denial of admission, she alleged, and urged the university to reconsider the decision.

Yaashmita said she had also specified her gender in the admission form.

Association of University Teachers (AUT), Tamil Nadu, general secretary K Raja said that citing a two-year gap to deny admission was unacceptable. As per the Directorate of Collegiate Education guidelines, even a person aged 40 can enrol in UG courses at colleges, he added.

“Only a few transgender persons are beginning to pursue higher education, and stopping them by citing invalid reasons goes against their fundamental rights,” he told.

When enquired, university Registrar R Rajavel expressed ignorance on the matter. Necessary steps would be made to enrol Yaashmita in the university, he told TNIE.

This story has been written by N Dhamotharan.