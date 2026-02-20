BharatGen unveils AI-powered news anchor 'Sutra' at India AI Impact Summit

New Delhi: BharatGen unveiled an artificial intelligence-powered news anchor named 'Sutra' at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, highlighting the growing role of indigenous AI systems in transforming news delivery and public communication.



The AI anchor was showcased during the summit organised with the support of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). Developed as a multimodal AI system, Sutra is capable of processing complex and real-time discussions and converting them into clear, structured news narratives.



BharatGen is India's first government-funded, sovereign, Multimodal Large Language Model (LLM) initiative, designed to create AI tailored for Indian languages and cultural contexts.