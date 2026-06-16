Bharat Innovates 2026 opens with global partnerships and innovation agreement

New Delhi: Innovation agreements, deep‑tech partnerships and strategic dialogues marked the opening day of Bharat Innovates 2026, with over 30 memorandums of understanding and joint declarations signed to strengthen international corridors for joint research and student exchange, an official statement said on Monday.

The first day featured keynote addresses, strategic dialogues and global industry discussions focused on strengthening international innovation corridors and deep-tech partnerships, the statement from the Ministry of Education said.

Innovation-focused Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and joint declarations aimed at strengthening collaboration between Indian and global innovation ecosystems.

These include 12 agreements between Indian Higher Education (HE) Institutions or incubators and French or global incubators to promote innovation, entrepreneurship, research collaboration, and startup support and 16 agreements with leading global corporations to facilitate technology development, commercialisation, and market access for Indian innovators.

Further, 13 French universities signed partnership agreements with 11 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to enhance cooperation in student exchanges, joint research, innovation support, academic collaboration, and talent development.

The India-France ATL Bridge, established by Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, and La Foundation Dassault Systèmes, will extend India’s Atal Tinkering Lab framework to France by setting up the first School Innovation Lab in France and enabling collaboration among young innovators from both countries.

The programme also featured sessions titled “AI for Global Good: Building a Corridor for Trusted, Inclusive and Scalable AI,” “India and Europe: Deep Tech Without Borders,” and “Global Deep‑Tech Capital Corridors,” focusing on cross‑border financing, commercialisation pathways and sovereign technology development.

Founder of Infosys, N R Narayana Murthy, emphasised the role of academic institutions in creating globally competitive technology enterprises.

Higher education and research institutions have a critical role in shaping value-led founders and technology leaders who can convert knowledge into innovation, innovation into enterprise, and enterprise into long-term societal impact, he added.

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron jointly inaugurated the maiden edition of Bharat Innovates 2026 at the Palais des Expositions de Nice, France.

Bharat Innovates 2026 highlights India's rapidly growing innovation ecosystem by showcasing 120 Indian innovators, over 15 Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), and over 500 global stakeholders, including global CEOs, industry leaders, and leading venture capital firms.

The event spotlights advancements across 13 key sectors, including advanced computing, semiconductors, space technology, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and manufacturing.