Gujarat engineering students combat placement stress with daily bhajans



Student Nihaar Jagatia said that growing stress and emotional disconnect among youth inspired them to start the initiative.

"The youth these days feels stressed. They do not share their feelings much. Terms such as trust issues have become common in our society. People have become distant. To make them join together and enjoy, we had been thinking of something," he said.

Jagatia added that the idea gained momentum after Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned the term "Bhajan Clubbing" during his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme.

"We took inspiration from that and started this initiative. A lot of students joined in and enjoyed it. Gradually, the initiative gained popularity and many more people became part of it," he said.

Professor Amee U. Chhaya said the college has observed visible improvements in students' mental well-being through regular participation in bhajan sessions.

"Mental stress among students has reduced significantly, with noticeable improvement in levels of stress and anxiety," Chhaya said.

He added that singing bhajans in Gujarati has also strengthened students' connection with the language and improved their vocabulary.

"Repeated singing of compositions based on melody and rhythm has a positive impact on memory and helps develop focus. Through regular practice and singing, students naturally experience a form of digital detox and spend valuable time away from mobile phones," he said.

The college has organised multiple Bhajan Clubbing events on campus this year as part of its focus on holistic education. Authorities believe the initiative combines technical learning with mental wellness, teamwork and cultural values.

VGEC Principal Vinay Purani said the initiative aligns with the human-centric approach being emphasised in Industry 5.0.

"It is a stress buster and an amalgamation of our Indian cultural values. The initiative is receiving a great response from students," he said.

What started as a simple campus activity is now emerging as a popular trend among students at the engineering college, where many are learning to balance academic ambition with peace of mind and social connection.