Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra reflects on 20 years of 'Rang De Basanti'

"In one letter Bhagat Singh wrote from jail, he had said, 'We don't want freedom from the goras (British), to be enslaved by ourselves, our own. So, the freedom has to be from humans exploiting humans. And today, we will get freedom from the English, because our people will exploit us'. I must say, his prophecy came true, sadly so. We are fiercely divided into rich and poor, haves and have nots as a nation."