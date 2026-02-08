Beyond the Classic LBD

Festive dressing is evolving. You have structured drapes, power coords, dramatic sleeves, asymmetric cuts, and silhouettes that celebrate the body without following conventional rules. It’s about choosing a look that feels like you—not something borrowed from a trend book. “We’re seeing women move toward pieces that are bold, experimental, and rooted in personality rather than perfection,” says Esha Bhambri, Co-founder & Creative Director, House of Fett.

Experiment is the Name of the Game

Blacks and whites are a given but what most Indian women overlook is the fact that red looks best on every Indian skin tone. Stylist Isha Bhansali roots for the Little Red Dress (LRD). “It’s a bold choice and complements everyone,” she notes. However, she cautions that one should style it minimally, choose a strong red colour, a luxurious fabric and avoid too many embellishments. “Embrace an ‘80s power silhouette and channel your inner femme fatale. It could be a bandeau dress or a chiffon number,” she adds.

Moreover, red effortlessly styles with metallic tones of silver and gold.