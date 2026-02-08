Beyond the Classic LBD

The Little Black Dress will always hold its place, but this year calls for a style reset—fluid drapes, sharp cuts, saturated colour, modern Indian detailing and couture-like textures that feel personal. It’s about individuality, not safety—outfits that tell a story and stay memorable. Just look at Alia Bhatt in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s chikankari kurta with a chiffon skirt-sari: airy, unexpected, and refreshingly festive. Proof that the future of occasionwear lives well beyond the LBD.
Embrace Playfulness
Designer Monisha Jaising observes that party wear doesn’t have to be confined to dresses alone. “Structured corset tops paired with fluid skirts, embellished separates, sharp blazers worn as standalone pieces, or contemporary sari-inspired drapes make for exciting alternatives,” says she. The designer recommends playing with metallic accents, sheer layers, statement sleeves, or unconventional pairings which allow one to stand out while still keeping the look effortless and chic. The idea is to have fun with fashion and let confidence do the talking.
Festive dressing is evolving. You have structured drapes, power coords, dramatic sleeves, asymmetric cuts, and silhouettes that celebrate the body without following conventional rules. It’s about choosing a look that feels like you—not something borrowed from a trend book. “We’re seeing women move toward pieces that are bold, experimental, and rooted in personality rather than perfection,” says Esha Bhambri, Co-founder & Creative Director, House of Fett.
Experiment is the Name of the Game
Blacks and whites are a given but what most Indian women overlook is the fact that red looks best on every Indian skin tone. Stylist Isha Bhansali roots for the Little Red Dress (LRD). “It’s a bold choice and complements everyone,” she notes. However, she cautions that one should style it minimally, choose a strong red colour, a luxurious fabric and avoid too many embellishments. “Embrace an ‘80s power silhouette and channel your inner femme fatale. It could be a bandeau dress or a chiffon number,” she adds.
Moreover, red effortlessly styles with metallic tones of silver and gold.
Safe is Boring
The new festive code is simple: unapologetically you! One doesn’t need to repeat the same Western dress codes every year. 2026 is seeing a strong shift toward reinterpreting Indian elements in modern forms—corseted blouses with skirts, structured capes over fluid drapes, or silhouettes that blur the line between occasion wear and statement dressing. Designer Swatee Singh shares, “Moving beyond the LBD is really about embracing individuality—colour, craft, and shape—and allowing fashion to feel celebratory again, not just ‘safe.’” Fashion industry has witnessed a renewed appetite for craftsmanship and cutting-edge designs with designers offering pieces embodying self-expression. After years of serving pared-back silhouettes, store racks are finally seeing more unexpected separates and layers which feel joyful and tactile again. With a plethora of quirky and vibrant options up for grabs, there couldn’t be a better time to experiment and have a blast with fashion.
This story has been written by Manish Mishra of The New Indian Express.