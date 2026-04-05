Beyond spas, into ayurvedic treatments

As Arya Vaidya Sala Kottakkal steps into a new phase with the launch of its first franchise-led wellness centre, Trinaya in Hyderabad’s Banjara Hills, the move signals more than just expansion — it reflects a deliberate effort to make classical Ayurveda accessible to the modern, fast-paced urban population. With a legacy spanning over 120 years, the institution has remained rooted in its commitment to authentic Ayurvedic practice. Speaking about this journey, K Harikumar, CEO, describes Ayurveda as an Indian heritage that is now on a growth trajectory globally.

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With a legacy of over 120 years, tell us about the Ayurvedic practice?

Ayurveda, which is India’s heritage, is now on a growth trajectory and trying to go global. Arya Vaidya Sala is an organisation with a 125-year lineage that has stood the test of time. We have established practices and hospitals in Kottakkal, Kochi, Delhi and other locations. We have treated more than 17 lakh patients through our dealer outlets and branches, and over 7,000 patients as inpatients in our hospitals. We are the single largest Ayurveda hospital in the country, and we receive patients from across India. Our idea is to take Ayurveda to the masses so that people can experience authentic Ayurveda. There is a time-tested, evidence-based system of treatment for many ailments, and we want people to understand and benefit from it. That is why we decided to come to Hyderabad, where we have had a presence for the last 25 years.

Why did you choose Hyderabad for launching Trinaya centre?

We already have our own facilities in Chennai and Bengaluru, but Hyderabad is a very buoyant city. We have been receiving a large number of patients from Hyderabad, even without a treatment centre here. This centre will also serve as a follow-up facility for patients who have undergone treatment in Kottakkal. Hyderabad is an electronic city with a strong IT presence and a large Gen Z population, many of whom deal with lifestyle-related ailments. So, the opportunity here is significant. With increasing awareness of traditional treatments, people are more open to Ayurveda. Our therapies are designed to fit into busy schedules — they typically last up to one hour. This means patients do not have to take leave from work. They can continue with their daily routines while undergoing treatment. If a condition requires more intensive care beyond short-duration therapies, it will be referred to our hospitals for longer treatment.

How do you make it appealing to urban audiences accustomed to gyms, spas, and wellness apps?

That perception exists because people are not used to authentic Ayurveda. Spas offer wellness, but not treatment in the true sense. What we offer goes beyond wellness, it addresses the disease itself. At Trinaya, every patient is seen by a doctor who evaluates their Prakriti and designs a personalised treatment plan. Unlike spas, where treatments are standardised, our therapies vary based on the individual’s condition and constitution. It is a structured and medically guided approach.