Beyond recovery: Punjab's three-month drive aims to help youth return to education and careers

Chandigarh, July 18 (IANS): Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant on Saturday launched the Comprehensive Youth Recovery and Rehabilitation Campaign in Punjab, a state‑wide initiative aimed at tackling substance abuse among youth.
The campaign was inaugurated in the presence of the Acting Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and other High Court judges. A spokesperson for the Punjab State Legal Services Authority said the three‑month drive will be run in mission mode by all District Legal Services Authorities (DLSA) till October 31.
He said the objective of the campaign is to support vulnerable youth through structured rehabilitation, prevent substance abuse, ensure access to treatment and facilitate long‑term social reintegration so that affected individuals can lead healthy and drug‑free lives. Special focus will be given to incarcerated persons suffering from substance dependence to help them overcome addiction with dignity.
For this initiative, a three‑phase plan has been designed. In Phase One, from July 18 to 31, there will be institutional preparation, capacity building, district mapping and identification of vulnerable areas and individuals.
In Phase Two, from September 1 to 30, voluntary counselling, family counselling and referrals to government de‑addiction centres will be carried out by DLSAs, with confidentiality of beneficiaries maintained.
In Phase Three, from October 1 to 31, post‑treatment rehabilitation and follow‑up will be undertaken. Recovered youth will be linked with schools, colleges, vocational training, skill development, employment exchanges and sports and yoga programmes to prevent relapse.
The spokesperson said a multi‑sectoral network involving the Health Department, Prison Department, education and skill development agencies, police, civil society and community leaders will implement the campaign. He added that the drive will not end in October and will be repeated every quarter for long‑term support.
The Punjab State Legal Services Authority appealed to parents, teachers, youth groups and healthcare professionals to join the effort to build a drug‑free Punjab.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.