Beyond legend and liturgy: 250 years of Muthuswamy Dikshitar’s living tradition

The ancestral blueprint

To understand the weight of his choice, we must look to the ancestry he chose to step away from, yet whose genius he inherited. As Vishnu notes, “The family were temple builders and codifiers. His lineage traces back to Govinda Dikshitar, a Kannada Brahmin who was a driving force behind the physical expanse of the Tamil Nadu temples, including the vast corridors of Rameswaram and the perimeter of Thiruvanaikaval. His son, Venkatamakhin, penned the Chaturdandiprakashika, a treatise that codified Carnatic music and remains as the foundation even today.”

So to put things in perspective, Dikshitar’s choice to shift the ancestral blueprint from stone and court to sound and oral memory requires notice. His decision to continue in the lineage of the Alvars and Nayanmars, who moved from temple to temple, recording the sthala puranam (temple history), the land, the people, and the presiding deities in song conveys a shift that hides a critical truth. Not only does it reveal how values are appropriated and prioritised over furthering a family’s material legacy, but it also exposes how the binding identity of “Bharatiya” that has one foot in socio-political and another in socio-economic angle is in fact tied at the top at a central point to the cultural outlook, wherein the sentiment of bhakti could blur many lines.