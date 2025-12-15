Beyond Grades and Placements: Rethinking Student Well-Being in Universities

A university today is an institution of far greater complexity, with a stronger focus on student welfare than perhaps ever before. Conversations between educators invariably turn to what it means for students to “thrive” and “excel”.

Thriving is commonly understood as success and prosperity, or strong and vigorous growth. For many institutions, this has often translated into academic and professional success for students, preferably immediately after they leave college.

Significant effort is invested in chasing this holy grail, with an emphasis on progressive pedagogy, inspiring faculty, placements, and getting students “future-ready”.