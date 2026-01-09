Beyond Degrees: Why India Must Teach Entrepreneurship as a Core Skill

India produces millions of degree holders every year, yet only a few graduates are ready to make decisions in an uncertain world. This is the leadership challenge of our time. The answer lies in teaching entrepreneurship as a core life skill, not as an optional add-on.

Industries are evolving and job roles are being redefined, but the skills that once guaranteed success are no longer enough. Working closely with students, educators, startups, and industry leaders, the real gap observed in our education system is not just employability. It is preparedness for ambiguity, for change, and for making decisions without clear instructions.

Often, entrepreneurship in India is widely misunderstood. It is seen as a narrow path for those who want to build startups and is treated as optional rather than foundational. This perspective shortchanges students, institutions, and the economy alike. Entrepreneurship is not about registering companies or chasing funding. At its core, it is problem identification, ownership, iteration, and value creation. These are not just startup skills. They are professional, leadership, and employability skills.

In various universities across the globe where experiential learning is mandatory for all first-year students, the results have been remarkable. Nearly a quarter of students express interest in continuing to develop ideas they worked on during the course. More importantly, over half show a noticeable shift in how they approach problems. They move from following instructions to defining problems, questioning assumptions, and designing solutions within real-world constraints. Students still learn technology, but now with clarity on why, where, and how to apply it. The shift is not towards risk-taking but towards problem-solving, empathy, and creative thinking.

Industry leaders often highlight the challenge of finding graduates who can think independently, take initiative, or navigate uncertainty. Recruiter surveys in India increasingly show that problem-solving ability, adaptability, and ownership mindset rank among the top criteria for hiring, often above technical skills for entry-level roles. Organizations value employees who act as intrapreneurs, taking initiative and driving impact from within. Yet students are rarely prepared consciously for this mindset.

Artificial intelligence is frequently cited as a disruptor. While AI is reshaping routine tasks, it is not the core challenge. The real shift is already underway: human judgment, creativity, and initiative remain irreplaceable, and these are precisely the skills entrepreneurship nurtures. Graduates trained to think entrepreneurially will not just survive; they will thrive, whether in startups, corporations, or the public sector.

This raises a critical question. Are our education systems designed to produce degree holders or decision-makers?

The answer lies in how learning happens. Experiential learning, project-based courses, interdisciplinary collaboration, and reflective practice are essential. Students working on open-ended, real-world problems learn far more than technical skills. They cultivate critical thinking, empathy, ownership, and resilience, qualities that exams alone cannot teach.

Some institutions have started integrating these approaches through campus ventures, industry-linked projects, and community-based challenges. Globally, universities known for innovation emphasize attempts over perfect answers. The lesson is clear. Doing builds confidence and capability in ways knowing alone cannot.

For educators, this requires courage. It means moving from delivering content to enabling learning. For institutions, it requires redesigning curriculum, assessments, and faculty development. For industry, it means deeper engagement, not just recruitment, but co-creating meaningful learning experiences.

And for students, the message is evident. Entrepreneurship is not an alternative to employment; it is a mindset that shapes employability, leadership, and lifelong impact. Graduates who think entrepreneurially do not just fill roles; they create, lead, and innovate within them.

India stands at a pivotal moment. We have scale, talent, and ambition. What we now need is an education system that treats entrepreneurship not as an exception but as the foundation of every learning journey.

If we want graduates who lead, innovate, and shape the future, we must stop asking, “What should students know?” and start asking, “What kind of thinkers should they become?” That shift from degrees to decisions is the most urgent and transformative reform our education system can undertake.