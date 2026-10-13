Beyond Computer Science Engineering: Emerging technology courses students can pursue after Class 12

Today's technology sector extends far beyond the traditional software development and computer courses, with fields such as artificial intelligence, robotics, semiconductor design and cybersecurity opening up specialised areas of study. For science students weighing options for an undergraduate course after Class 12, these emerging disciplines offer different ways to explore technology, depending on their interests in computing, electronics, mathematics or engineering.

Institutions are introducing specialised degrees and engineering programmes that combine foundational computing with newer areas of technology. However, these options differ in their structure. Some are standalone undergraduate degrees, while others are specialisations within BTech programmes or subjects students can pursue through electives. Understanding this distinction is important when comparing courses and colleges.

Here are some emerging technology fields students can explore after Class 12.