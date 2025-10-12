Beyond brainrot: A generation raised by screens

As mobile phones become more advanced, the number of users has also been increasing. In 2025 alone, there are about 7.3 billion active smartphone users globally, with 690 million of them from India.

A significant share of these users are from the younger generations, particularly Gen Z and Alpha. As a recent study from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Ranchi, revealed: children under the age of 5 now average more than 2 hours of screentime daily.

However, several paediatric experts also warn of dire consequences to allowing children to grow up surrounded by screens, including falling mental health, poor cognitive development, and an “addiction” to tech.

Inevitable or invasive?

While it could be argued that smartphones are now an inevitable part of childhood in the 21st century, experts caution against letting this notion guide parents.

“Yes, children are surrounded by screens everywhere. But in classrooms, it is only in the presence of a teacher,” says Dr Aaradhana Reddy, a counselling psychologist.

She added that children are quite capable of navigating the process of growing up without their eyes glued to screens, as was the norm before smartphones.

Once seen as a luxury product, smartphones are now considered a necessity. Many attribute this shift in attitude to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, while children attended online classes on phones during lockdowns, psychologists argue that they should have been prevented from using them for hours at a stretch.

“During the pandemic, I made the children I work with learn multiplication tables and recite them on video calls. I even gave them prizes for getting them right,” says Dr Sripuja Siddamsetty, Consultant Clinical Psychologist.

According to her, this kept them studying all day instead of being on the phone.

This begs the question: If children can thrive without being hooked to screens, why do they end up with high screen times?

The answer? It’s because of the parents.

The “iPacifier”

For busy parents, handing a smartphone to their child is often a go-to strategy for keeping them engaged.

“In many households, both parents are employed and do not have the patience or time to deal with their children’s tantrums. They realised that children will stop crying if there’s a screen in front of them,” Dr Aaradhana explains.

Dr Shripuja further adds that children often gravitate towards phones in imitation of their parents. “They see their parents on the phone all the time, and want to do the same thing,” she states.

Thus, many children end up using phones as soon as they can hold them, leading to the very 21st-century phenomenon of the ‘iPad baby’.