Cybercrime warning issued for Railway pensioners

New Delhi: The Ministry of Railways has issued an urgent advisory for its pensioners to stay alert against a surge in cyber fraud targeting retired employees.



They have been urged to stay vigilant against cyber fraudsters who are making fake phone calls and sending SMS/WhatsApp messages in the name of Railway officials, seeking personal and financial details on the pretext of PPO updates, KYC verification, and additional pension benefits.

It has come to the attention of railway authorities that certain cyber fraudsters are targeting railway pensioners by posing as Railway officials and seeking sensitive information.



Pensioners have been informed that Railways do not send links or messages for updating the PPO (Pension Payment Order) or service records. No Railway official is authorised to seek bank details, OTPs, passwords, or any confidential information through phone calls, SMS, WhatsApp, or social media.