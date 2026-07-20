Best-performing School Management Committees to receive special incentives: Haryana CM

He held detailed discussions with the chairpersons, secretaries and members of the committees on various aspects, including cleanliness, availability of drinking water, toilet facilities, sports infrastructure, student enrolment, board examination results, participation in the 'Super-100' and 'Buniyad' programmes, selection of students in prestigious institutions such as IITs and IIMs, performance of students in State and national-level sports competitions, functioning of School Management Committee meetings and Parent-Teacher Meetings (PTMs).