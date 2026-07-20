Best-performing School Management Committees to receive special incentives: Haryana CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday announced that the best-performing School Management Committees (SMCs) at the block level in government schools across the State will be awarded Rs 10 lakh as an incentive.
The award amount will be utilised for the overall development of the respective schools.
Saini announced that all SMCs will be empowered to spend up to Rs 1 lakh on essential and minor works such as repair of drinking water tanks, toilets, boundary walls and other urgent maintenance requirements.
He further announced that expenditure up to Rs 25 lakh will be permitted after obtaining the approval of the concerned Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC).
Saini was interacting with SMCs of government schools across Haryana through a state-level virtual dialogue from here. Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda was also present on the occasion.
The chief minister also launched the 'SACH' portal, a comprehensive platform developed for the evaluation of government schools, an official statement said.
The best-performing School Management Committees will be selected through the newly launched 'SACH' portal, Saini said.
During the interaction, Saini connected through video conferencing with the School Management Committee of one government school from each district.
He held detailed discussions with the chairpersons, secretaries and members of the committees on various aspects, including cleanliness, availability of drinking water, toilet facilities, sports infrastructure, student enrolment, board examination results, participation in the 'Super-100' and 'Buniyad' programmes, selection of students in prestigious institutions such as IITs and IIMs, performance of students in State and national-level sports competitions, functioning of School Management Committee meetings and Parent-Teacher Meetings (PTMs).
Saini also sought suggestions from the committee members regarding further improvement of school education and discussed the requirements of their respective schools.
Addressing the members of the SMCs, Saini said that in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Haryana government is committed to providing quality, value-based education in government schools.
He said that education is the greatest strength of any nation and urged committee members to understand their responsibilities and work collectively to create a positive and conducive learning environment in schools.
The chief minister also appealed to school heads to encourage teachers, SMC members and students to undertake plantation drives within school campuses.
He urged them to motivate every child to plant a tree under the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign.
Education Minister Dhanda described School Management Committees as a strong pillar of the education system and appealed to committee members to actively contribute towards increasing enrolment in government schools.
He also urged them to closely monitor school-related issues and work in coordination with school heads to resolve them.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.