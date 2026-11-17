He said Karnataka had received $9.4 billion in FDI equity inflows in the first half of FY 2025-26, accounting for 26.7 per cent of India's total inflows during the period. More than 1,000 Global Capability Centres (GCCs) had chosen Bengaluru as their base, while over 30 new GCCs brought investments exceeding $1 billion into the State in 2025 alone.